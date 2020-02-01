Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IBA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.42. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

