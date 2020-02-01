Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.77

Infigen Energy Ltd (ASX:IFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.77 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), with a volume of 1861314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.60.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Infigen Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Infigen Energy Company Profile (ASX:IFN)

Infigen Energy Limited develops, owns, and operates renewable energy generation assets in Australia. It has 557 megawatts of installed generation capacity in New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia. The company's development pipeline comprises approximately 1,100 megawatts of wind and solar projects in Australia.

