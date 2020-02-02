Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.99 ($24.41).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

