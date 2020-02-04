Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Infineon Technologies to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Infineon Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IFNNY opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

