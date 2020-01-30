Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.83.

INFI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.82. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.76% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

