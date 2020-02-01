Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Up 5.2%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.45, approximately 281,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 354,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.16.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Inflarx NV will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter worth $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth $9,609,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

