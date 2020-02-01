Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

IFRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 2,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $85.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -1.16. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Inflarx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

