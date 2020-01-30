Informa (LON:INF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 905 ($11.90).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INF. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Informa to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 903.56 ($11.89).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 796.40 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 838.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 824.68. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

