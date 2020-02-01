Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 960

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Informa to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target (up previously from GBX 905 ($11.90)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 908 ($11.94).

Shares of LON:INF traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 774.80 ($10.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,317,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 839.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 824.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.15. Informa has a one year low of GBX 672.40 ($8.85) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

