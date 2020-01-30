Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $67.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $270.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $278.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $281.59 million, with estimates ranging from $274.92 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.07 million.

III has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 66,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of 275.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

