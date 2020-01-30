Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

NYSE:INFY opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 56.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

