Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Infosys’ analysis:

INFY opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

