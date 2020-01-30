Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.02.

NYSE:INFY opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 111.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

