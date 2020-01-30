ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,194,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,606,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 773,585 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 260,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 152,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.34. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection