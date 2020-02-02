Ingenico Group (OTCMKTS:INGIF) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Ingenico Group SA (OTCMKTS:INGIF) were up 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.98 and last traded at $115.98, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86.

About Ingenico Group (OTCMKTS:INGIF)

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

