Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of IR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $98.66 and a 52-week high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

