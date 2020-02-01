Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.23. 2,198,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $98.66 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

