Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $110.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 40,516 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,135,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 806,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

