Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.41

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and traded as high as $87.34. Inland Homes shares last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 310,545 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

