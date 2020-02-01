Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.25 Per Share

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Inland Homes’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:INL opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Friday. Inland Homes has a one year low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.34.

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

