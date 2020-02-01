InMode Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 4th (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode’s (NASDAQ:INMD) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 4th. InMode had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of InMode’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.83.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

