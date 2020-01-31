Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.95

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.95 and last traded at C$18.88, with a volume of 501769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.74.

INE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

