Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

Further Reading: Cash Flow