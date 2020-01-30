Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96, approximately 2,497 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.24% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

