Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) shares rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, approximately 48 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

