Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) Shares Up 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, 134 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

