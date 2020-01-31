Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Trading Down 17.6%

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT) shares dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 110,512 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 56,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of 180.00.

About Innovotech (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

