Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$6.98 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)