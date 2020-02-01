Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $4.11. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 20,583,209 shares.

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 362,276 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments