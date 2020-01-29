Inovio Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,887 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,247 call options.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. 15,948,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,115. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

