Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Inphi from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $226,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,679,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,930,000 after buying an additional 254,115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,144,000.

NYSE IPHI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. Inphi has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

