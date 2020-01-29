Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Roth Capital currently has a $9.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $695.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 14.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inseego by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

