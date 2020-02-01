Insider Buying: Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) Insider Acquires 20,930,000 Shares of Stock

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) insider Africa Oil Corp. purchased 20,930,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600,233.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 256,982,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,038,890.29.

CVE:AFE opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37. Africa Energy Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a current ratio of 25.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Africa Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

