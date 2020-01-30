Insider Buying: AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $326.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.42.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?