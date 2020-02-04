Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BY stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 182,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index