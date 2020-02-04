Insider Buying: Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,400.

CLS stock opened at C$11.84 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc has a 52-week low of C$7.76 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Pi Financial set a C$12.30 price objective on Celestica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?