Insider Buying: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Buys 1,650 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Peter Rayno purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $54,763.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,019.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EBTC stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $387.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

