Insider Buying: FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) Insider Acquires 705,882 Shares of Stock

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) insider Reginald Nelson purchased 705,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$29,647.04 ($21,026.27).

FAR opened at A$0.04 ($0.03) on Friday. FAR Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.08 ($0.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 million and a PE ratio of -41.00.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. It holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau, West Africa; exploration permits in Guinea-Bissau and Kenya; and a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

