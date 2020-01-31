Insider Buying: First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Purchases 373 Shares of Stock

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FBIZ stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Business Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $222.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

