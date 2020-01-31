Insider Buying: Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $685.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on HTBK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $5,561,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 312.6% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 156,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 219,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

