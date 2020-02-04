Insider Buying: Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Purchases 450 Shares of Stock

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Frank L. Walker bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $10,012.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,419.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ISTR opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Investar Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $218.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

