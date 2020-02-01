Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.51 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,150.00 ($32,021.28).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$47,670.00 ($33,808.51).

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Raphael Lamm acquired 9,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm acquired 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm acquired 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm bought 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm purchased 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

LSF opened at A$1.49 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $990.61 million and a P/E ratio of -20.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.54. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

