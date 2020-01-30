Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys 31,783 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $109,015.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,417 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $70,438.65.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,220 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $11,431.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 400 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.83 million, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.58. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308,046 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in Marchex by 1.5% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 78,062 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marchex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

