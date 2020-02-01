Insider Buying: Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Buys 3,364,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $1.66 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

