Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,910.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.45 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Opko Health’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Opko Health during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

