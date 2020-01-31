Insider Buying: Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) Insider Purchases 58,543 Shares of Stock

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) insider Stuart Jaggard purchased 58,543 shares of Painted Pony Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$58,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$171,560.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. is engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. The Company focuses on light oil in southeast Saskatchewan and central Alberta and natural gas in northeast British Columbia. During the year ended December 31, 2011, in Saskatchewan, it drilled 27 horizontal and two vertical wells targeting light oil in the Bakken and Mississippian formations in the Midale, Huntoon, Kisbey and Flat Lake areas.

