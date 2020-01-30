Insider Buying: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,066 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $67,029.30. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $299,388.96.

PHD stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 577,989 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?