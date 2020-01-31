Insider Buying: Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Insider Acquires 68 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) insider Katie Murray bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($196.79).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Katie Murray bought 62 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($199.00).

On Thursday, November 28th, Katie Murray bought 64 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £148.48 ($195.32).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.91) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.69. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

