Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Buys 2,266 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,085,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,150,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George purchased 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George purchased 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.

FUND stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?