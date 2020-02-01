Insider Buying: ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires 14,909 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,392.67 ($12,355.52).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,503 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £6,616.89 ($8,704.14).

On Friday, January 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 7,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £4,410 ($5,801.10).

ULS opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.45. ULS Technology PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from ULS Technology’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. ULS Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

ULS Technology Company Profile

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

